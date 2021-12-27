Movendo and Maragal Medical Partner to Predict the Fall Risk of Older Adults With New Robotic System and Artificial Intelligence!

“Maragal Medical is thrilled to announce that we will be offering complimentary fall prevention screenings at our clinic starting in January 2022,” says Dr. Timothy Gallagher, CEO of Maragal Medical.“ Falls among older adults, particularly those over the age of 65 and on Medicare, are a leading cause of unintentional injuries, traumatic hospital admissions, and injury related deaths. Even minor falls can trigger a fear of falling in older persons, leading them to limit their activity and lose their strength and independence.”

Every year 1 out of every 4 adults aged over 65 reported at least one fall, leading to 9 million fall related injuries, often resulting in hospitalization, trauma or even death. 95% of all hip fractures are caused by falling, with 3 out of 4 being women.

The hunova© is a programmable robotic medical device consisting of two independent electromechanical movable platforms, one at foot level and one at seat level. The device, which can deliver more than 200 evaluations and exercises for postural control, stretching, muscle strengthening, balance, core stability and proprioception, has a unique feature to predict and prevent the risk of falls:

The Silver Index© simulates the static and dynamic “perturbative” elements at the origin of falls in a controlled way, highlighting the specific deficiency of the person and providing personalized rehabilitative intervention. The evaluation is progressive, and thanks to the use of Artificial Intelligence with its machine learning algorithms, the best biomechanical and clinical parameters have been selected to obtain the most accurate prediction.

“Over the past two years, utilizing our cutting-edge hunova robotics technology, we have seen firsthand how objective evaluations and individualized rehabilitation protocols aid our patients in improving flexibility, strength and balance,” emphasized Dr. Michael Marciello, Medical Director of Maragal Medical. “We are confident, that by implementing a formal Fall prevention program at our medical clinic, utilizing hunova’s Silver Index assessment protocol, we will be able to give back to our local community and prevent falls.”

“We are proud to partner with Maragal Medical on this important community project,” said Frank Menzler, Executive VP and General Manager North America of Movendo. “Using hunova and its digital solution Silver Index, it is now possible to efficiently evaluate and objectively predict the risk of fall and support people in reducing such risk through personalized training and treatment, and ultimately improve their quality of life. The Silver Index is also proven to be an important tool for population health by our collaboration with multinational insurance companies, such as GENERALI in Europe.”

About Movendo Technology

Movendo Technology, part of the biopharmaceutical group Dompé Holdings, was established in 2016. Headquartered in Genoa, Italy with subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Munich, Germany, Movendo develops and commercializes robotic and digital rehabilitation solutions for objective, functional assessments and effective treatments. Hunova©, the company’s flagship product and one of the most versatile robotic assistive devices available, improves orthopedic rehabilitation, the management of neurological and chronic conditions, active aging and athletic performance. Proprietary software algorithms and novel IT solutions provide for predictive and personalized therapy, telerehabilitation as well as for data-driven population health management tools.

For additional information, visit movendo.technology

About Maragal Medical

Maragal Medical is a full-service Physical Medicine Clinic in Central Massachusetts, providing care and treatment to patients of all ages. Under the management leadership of Dr. Timothy Gallagher and clinical leadership of Dr. Michael Marciello, the practice offers a wide range of services including spine and musculoskeletal medical care, regenerative medicine injections, trigger point injections, small and large joint injections, physical therapy and chiropractic care.