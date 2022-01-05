A Guide For Learning Everything About Lasik!

Among so many developments, Lasik surgery is one of the most popular and helpful developments. Especially for the people who are tired of wearing eyeglasses every time. Even you would hate finding your glasses or fixing your contact lenses early in the morning. But once you go through Lasik surgery, you will not need to worry about finding your glasses ever. Especially with the amazing success rate of Lasik surgery. However, you would still be having some doubts about Lasik surgery. Lucky for you, we got your back. Here is the complete guide for you to learn everything about Lasik surgery.

To begin with, Lasik surgery is also known as Laser-Assisted in Situ Keratomileusis. However, many people commonly refer to Lasik surgery as laser eye surgery. Lasik surgery is one of the most common laser surgeries today’s date. Usually, Lasik surgery has been very helpful to treat many eye problems such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. There is no doubt that Lasik surgery is not a good idea. The success rate of Lasik surgery is more than 90%. In addition to that, out of many different surgeries, Lasik surgery is one of the painless surgeries. So, you do not need to worry about the hurt and pain after your Lasik surgery is completed. Furthermore, you will be happy to know that your surgery will be completed in not more than 20 minutes.

However, it is very much important for you to find the best eye surgeon in Delhi for your surgery. The one thing you should avoid while looking for a good surgeon is the cheap price. The results of Lasik surgery are quite promising. As a result, no professional surgeon will offer you surgery at low prices. Especially, with your eye being so sensitive, you should not take any risks. Normally, you must avoid everything that can even cause a minor inconvenience to your surgery. In conclusion, to have a successful result make sure you take all the precautions properly.

What is the Process of Lasik Surgery?

Usually, many people want to learn the procedure of their surgery before going through it. Generally looking, it does make sense. You must know everything about your surgery to avoid any mistakes during the surgery. Thus, if you want to learn more about the procedure of your Lasik surgery, the below content will help you out properly.

The procedure of Lasik surgery

Now, the preparations for your surgery start 15 to 20 days before your surgery. Especially if you are someone who wears contact lenses, you must avoid it totally before 15 days of your surgery. This is mainly because the shape of your cornea needs to be in a natural shape on the day of your surgery. Furthermore, the procedure of your Lasik surgery includes the creation of the corneal flap and reshaping your cornea. This process takes only 15 to 20 minutes to be completed.

First Step:

The very first step is where your surgeon will ask you to lie comfortably as he will use some eye drops to numb your eyes. After your eyes are numb, your surgeon will go to the second step.

Second Step:

Here, he will gently open your eyelids. After that, he will carefully position the flap–making instrument. Further, you will be asked to focus on a special light and your surgeon will

able to fold your corneal flap.

Third Step:

Once the middle layer of your cornea starts revealing, your surgeon will reshape your cornea. Your cornea is reshaped with an excimer laser.

Final step:

In the final step, your corneal flap will be repositioned. At this stage, your surgeon will leave your flap to be healed by the natural forces.

What Precautions Should I Take Before Lasik Surgery?

Now, the very first and important thing for you to know is your eligibility for your surgery. You must consult a good doctor and learn everything you need to know about your surgery. The points mentioned down here will also be helpful to you for preparing yourself for the surgery.

Stop wearing your lenses:

Starting with if you are someone who prefers contact lenses overpower glasses. You will likely need to change your opinion for a few days before your surgery. That is you will need to stop wearing your contact lenses and start wearing power glasses for some days. This is mainly because, when you wear contact lenses, it changes the shape of your cornea for several weeks. So if you don’t stop wearing your contact lenses the shape of your cornea will not gain its natural shape. And unfortunately, this can cause negative consequences in the results of your surgery. Such as poor surgical plan, inaccurate measurements, and many other things. When the measurements are inaccurate it can cause problems while removing the corneal tissue. As a result, make sure that you stop wearing your contact lenses before 4-5 weeks.

Avoid creams and makeup

Secondly, avoiding creams, lotions, makeup and perfumes should be on the prior list on the day of your surgery. Products like this along with the debris of your eyelashes have higher chances of causing the infection during your surgery. Generally, your surgeon will advise you to scrub off your eyelashes some days before your surgery to remove all the debris along your eyelashes. All you need to do on your surgery day is to keep yourself clean and hygienic and far away from any dirt, bacteria, or anything. In addition, wear comfortable clothes so that you don’t have to struggle to change your clothes.

Is Lasik Surgery Painful?

Lastly, being a quick surgery, Lasik surgery is not painful. Before your surgery starts, your surgeon will numb your eyes. As a result, there is no chance that you will feel any pain near or around your eyes. However, once your surgery is completed, you may feel that your eye is burning or something is in your eye. It is normal for you to feel some discomfort after your surgery. Normally, right after your surgery, mentioned your vision will be blurry or hazy. But it is not painful for you. In addition to that, you might face some sensitivity to light but these effects will be temporary and will wear out in a very short amount of time. Although, if you notice that these symptoms are not going quickly you should check with your doctor once.

