Digital Storytelling Trends for 2022!

A lot changed in 2021, and some of these changes are here for good. As we look towards the future, there are some major trends for 2022 that are likely to become permanent fixtures in the business world.

Old habits die hard, but some were already on their last legs. The world was ready for a new way of doing things, and now it has been given the opportunity. Travel is now optional, and this has affected how we see and use office space.

Digital storytelling technologies have helped to enable businesses in tacking our new normal, and as we’ll see, it is also fundamental for the future too.

There are 5 big digital storytelling trends for 2022:

Back to the office Online and hybrid events Democratization of powerful technology Digital Showrooms Digital storytelling for training and recruitment

Getting back to the office – and what that means

The ‘back to the office’ trend will remain a major theme for 2022 and the foreseeable future, as we all try to squeeze the most value from our real-estate.

On one hand, employers are seeking to ensure that workers can get the most out of time spent in the office. This means more team-based collaborative sessions, and immersive experience technologies that help to visualize and create.

Secondly, the value of the office as a center for ‘brand experience’ is now being more widely understood and appreciated. If you’re going to invite a customer for a meeting, you need to really impress them and make sure it’s worthwhile – because traveling is optional now.

The growing role of Online and Hybrid Events

Online events and hybrid experiences are going to continue to grow in importance. People now expect more from an online experience, and in-person events need to be smaller and more focused. This has led to a growing space for hybrid events as a way of engaging all audiences in a way that suits them.

Digital storytelling technologies such as virtual studios and immersive rooms can play a vital role in making hybrid events something really special. They can help online audiences connect with the material by experiencing the audience reactions, and even interacting with in-person audience members. As people are less willing to travel, there is a natural confluence toward these events, powered by digital technology that makes it convenient and enjoyable.

Incredible technologies becoming more accessible (democratization)

One of the most exciting things in recent years has been the wider availability of digital virtual studio technology. These are incredibly powerful tools, but they normally require a full team of audiovisual experts, camera crew, lighting etc., to make it work. Thankfully, there is now an incredible enterprise-grade virtual studio solution created by Purple, which is designed specifically for use in a corporate setting. This is one example of how incredibly powerful digital storytelling technology has become accessible for essentially anyone to use. No special expertise is needed, just a short training session and the entire virtual studio is at your fingertips – literally. Using the Hyro software, the entire experience is managed by just one person using a tablet.

Exploring products with digital showrooms

The digital showroom has found its place in 2021 as an incredible tool for understanding complex product ranges and the value propositions contained therein. With incredible immersive experiences, buyers are treated to a full frontal, wide-spectrum journey that touches on the connections between products and the triggers that lead to a purchase. The customer is brought deep into the world of the brand, and is presented with a mix of different experiences that drive home the key values of the products to the retailer.

It’s possible to blend traditional elements like statistics, charts, and graphs, with interactive elements and digital stories that put products into a real-life, human context. This is something we can all relate to.

No longer limited by what’s ‘in the room’, the digital showroom can show new product variations and designs that perhaps haven’t even been prototyped yet. It’s also even easier to customize the showroom, because physical stock doesn’t need to be moved around or reorganized. Instead, with a few taps on a phone or tablet, the showroom can transform to show a whole other side of your product offering.

Attract, onboard, and train the best talent for your company

Digital storytelling technology is being more widely used for HR and recruitment, with exceptionally effective applications in training. Virtual training programs that use digital stories to drive home the emotional contexts and values of rules, working methods and procedures are more efficient and longer-lasting. Not only do participants finish these training programs in less time than traditional methods, they also retain the information better and for a longer time.

Immersive experiences are especially effective for this, while signaling to your new recruits that your company is a leader in digital innovation. To recruit the best talent, you need to demonstrate that you value your employees, and these incredible tools do exactly that. Immersive experience rooms are also being used for additional purposes, which adds layers of value that stack neatly to form an impressive ROI. A perfect example is the use of immersive rooms for collaboration and creative brainstorming sessions – another way of squeezing the most from your talented workers when they come to the office.

Once companies have these kinds of setups, they find that the multi-functional aspect is one of the best qualities. As a result, many immersive rooms are also used for brand experiences and VIP presentations.

What awaits us in the future?

Honestly, after the last few years… who knows! The future will always have surprises in store for us, but if the last few years have taught us anything, we need to be prepared for whatever is coming.

Digital technologies have made it possible to remain resilient, and continue doing business even when the world is changing around us. This agility is the key to remaining relevant and valuable today, tomorrow, and ever after.

With digital storytelling, you can move with the times, change your game, and excel in the new reality. The ‘cherry on top’ is that the same digital storytelling technology also helps you to ensure that people know exactly what you can offer them today.

Author & Publisher | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- EmilyForbes69@gmail.com