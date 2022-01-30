What is Shared Hosting?

Table of Contents:

Getting Insight

What is Web Shared Hosting?

What’s the Need for Web Shared hosting?

What are the Basic Requirements in Shared Hosting?

How to Identify Major Differences Between Various Hosting Types?

Shared Hosting Companies

Types of Web Hosting

Final Words

Getting Insight

Shared web hosting is an economical way for performing small businesses to create an online presence. It is popularly referred to as virtual shared hosting by various site holders. In shared hosting, multiple websites are hosted through a single server only. All the websites share resources on that particular server and every website is assigned a limited amount of total server resource which is called the hosting plan of the server. Websites having smaller sizes are recommended by shared hosting so it does not face large amounts of web traffic.

What is Web Shared Hosting?

When you share your files on a particular website and make your file publicly accessible through the internet so anyone can visit it, then it is referred to as web hosting. It makes Your files accessible to a large audience. Many websites use third-party service providers for hosting. Companies with enormous financial and Technical resources own their platforms including many other businesses.

What’s the Need for Web Shared hosting?

If you want to own a personal website and want to have control over its function, web hosting platforms are an ideal solution for you. You can customize your site according to your needs and there are no limitation bars for you.

What are the Basic Requirements in Shared Hosting?

Storage space is one of the most essential requirements for shared web hosting. The amount of actual physical disk space you are made accessible to store your media depends totally on the size of your selected website.

Keeping about security measures always ensures that you prefer a well-secured web holster so that your data can be saved and secured. Going with a cheap hosting plan usually does not pay attention to security concerns.

Multiple language support is one of the most desired aspects of web hosting. It is much required for a server to support several kinds of databases and programming languages which will help you get updated with new technology.

Having a user-friendly dashboard allows you to execute tasks conveniently. Always keep a check-up on the dashboard of your website.

The biggest asset of shared hosting is its reduced cost and cheap monthly affordable plans. Always prefer a trusted and secured website for web hosting. Many websites are offering cheap web hosting which is very much pocket-friendly to a large extent. Dream host, Hostinger, Blue host, Godaddy, Inmotion are some of the cheapest websites providing web hosting at lower prices for a long-term basis.

How to Identify Major Differences Between Various Hosting Types?

Many websites ring the cheapest form of web hosting in case you keep your budget small then you will not be provided with much traffic and shared hosting is the only way left to go. Identifying the major differences between various platforms is the most important step towards moving into a credible site. Websites provided with WordPress hosting allow you to build a site that caters to the most popular content management system whereas cloud hosting is entirely based on providing multiple servers. Bandwidth usually defines the total amount of data that we transferred at a particular point in time. If you exceed the allotted monthly data transfer then your web host may slow down and can also charge a penalty. There is a software application present for managing and accessing your website conveniently.

It is very crucial to get to know all the limitations of the website you are choosing before making any final call.

Shared Hosting Companies

Before making any decision for choosing a web hosting one should keep in mind the site speed offered and the security and credibility of the particular website. Many fake websites catch ordinary people in their trap, so try to go for safe and secured sites only.

Onohosting is the most popular brand in India. It is the perfect place to host through WordPress. It provides its users with very cheap starting plans up to 30 INR for 1 month. Also, it provides its users with a free SSL certificate and domain for 1 year.

HostingLelo provides the best cheap hosting to its users. It consists of unmetered bandwidth and unlimited traffic. HostingLelo consists of pre-install WordPress and has provided its users with quick responsive servers for a higher speed.

Types of Web Hosting

There are many e web hosting sites out of which shared hosting, dedicated hosting, managed hosting, co-location, cloud hosting, VPS hosting, etc. are the most popular ones providing its users with affordable monthly plans and stunning features with a user-friendly interface.

Cloud Hosting

Cloud hosting offers its users a cloud where they can host independently. It is one of the most flexible hosting alternatives for large websites for having a large audience.

Shared Hosting

Shared hosting is the cheapest and most widely used option. It is a great entry-level level beginner for getting geared online very easily.

Dedicated Server Hosting

Dedicated server hosting provides you access to various server resources and ultimate control and customization features. This alternative can be quite costly but provides you with more resource-intensive and high-traffic sites.

Final Words

Web hosting is one of the most crucial aspects of a self-hosted website. It is a way to host your site on a single physical server and gain access to hosting additional sites as well. Always be very wise before choosing any particular platform, make sure that the chosen website handles various issues of concerns very smoothly and, commit to a safe and secured network with a wide range of website growth plans and strategies.

Author & Publisher | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- EmilyForbes69@gmail.com