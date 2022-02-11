SEO Trends in 2021 – What to Look for?

Search Engine Optimization or SEO has been the main focus of every marketer. If you hold the keys to optimizing your website to reach the top of the ladder, then you are basically untouchable. Learning about SEO is a valuable skill to market yourself better in the eyes of every search engine. Remember, SEO can increase your website’s visits to almost 22%!

Just like any skill, SEO is also developing every time. There might be changes here, and the people need to learn to maintain their positions. The SEO today is different from the one you learned last year. So, to keep you updated, we want to share the SEO trends in 2021.

Focus on SERP

Before creating any content, it’s better if you actually take a review on what’s showing on SERP or search engine result page. It shows what people are looking after, or basically users’ intent. The possible keywords are the most common-searched ones.

It’s important to see what’s best for you to create by following what’s in the trend today. By seeing the SERP, Google can tell you what kind of content you need to make for the related keywords. So, start by learning about finding the proper content for you, along with studying the trends.

You can have recent information about it by subscribing to the Search Engine Roundtable’s newsletter. By doing so, you can always understand firsthand what’s changing and staying. By having this key information, you can adapt it to your site to gain more engagement.

What’s Good for User Is Good for Google

Although you need to follow the guidelines for SEO, it doesn’t mean that you have to ignore user experience completely. Creating content that looks viable only to yourself won’t put you on the throne of success. Instead, try focusing more on the user by creating content that’s easy to digest, universal, and entertaining.

You don’t have to use words that are hard to understand. Utilizing complicated sentences won’t make you cool or smarter. Remember, people are looking for information. If that particular information is hard to understand, what’s the meaning of it? So, keep things simple but still focused on what’s actually you want to talk about.

People will feel easily bored when looking at a white page with a bunch of words tangling around. So, be creative and decorate your website in the nicest way possible to show your brand’s image with more confidence and a better vibe.

Increase Your Web Experience

As previously said by Google last year, page experience has become a vital factor in determining your position in Google ranking. Users could expect this sort of change back in May 2021. If you don’t have any idea about this particular aspect, you may learn more by accessing the Google Search Central Blog.

Among the other factors to consider, site speed is the most important one. If you ask any SEO specialists, they would say the site speed has always been a mandatory aspect. Some would say it’s the direct ranking factor, even.

Surely, this is highly related to the user’s convenience—chances of users bouncing back to the previous page increase when your page has a slower speed. To the point of being unresponsive, people will abandon your site completely. Don’t let this happen to you. You can find free hosting for your website and further optimize your website. By doing so, your site can hopefully run faster. And if your site runs as expected, then visitors will be more convenient to stay on your website.

Adapt Quickly to Changes

As mentioned in the first part, which focuses on the SERP, learning new information about it is essential to keep you stay within the competition. The Google algorithms change unexpectedly. The traditional ways of putting links or adding keywords to essential parts of the article might be gone, replaced by a more efficient method.

Learning about the change of SERP is mandatory to keep your site updated. Learn the information as soon as you can and quickly adapt to it. An example of this latest update is the use of featured snippets. It’s still relatively new, but it’s already optimized and used exponentially to gain more engagements by adding contextual links to the particular parts. The latest information could be adapted to your strategy and design implementation. If done properly, you’ll gain more traction and engagement in no time.

Author & Publisher | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- EmilyForbes69@gmail.com