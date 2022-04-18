Could Your IT Team Benefit from Security Automation Solutions?

If you have an IT team, you want them to be as productive as possible. So, you’ve looked into many team management tools and learned from previous mistakes to figure out what works best for them.

You’ve also helped them to work through an unsteady workflow that often comes in waves. It’s important to encourage them to work as a team, so they know how to prioritize the most important tasks and avoid burnout.

But is there anything else you can do to help your IT team?

Managing cybersecurity tools is part of a job that presents an endless to-do list. As your company grows, your systems and management of the tools you have become even more complex and difficult to track and manage.

Your team can’t manage security tools manually in a company that scales and needs layered protection against cyber breaches.

Therefore, you can help them with security automation solutions that automate a lot of the work that they would otherwise have to do manually.

What can you automate to facilitate your IT team’s tasks and optimize your cybersecurity at the same time? Start with analytics, testing the tools you have at hand, and automatic mitigation of suspicious activities.

What are Security Automation Solutions?

Security Automation solutions refer to the combination of various tools and features that use machine learning to take care of the workload that can be automated for your IT teams in scaling companies.

It unifies all the best tools within a single system.

What you can automate are the security procedures across all of your platforms — including detection and prevention of suspicious activities, and analysis of the potential risks and unwanted behaviors.

Analysis of the Attack Surface

Analysis of the attack surface is an integral part of Security Automation solutions. It includes a feature that automatically compares your cybersecurity systems.

The analysis based on continual comparison of the behavior within your system results in reports in real-time that can highlight high-risk alerts.

This is important because your IT team can get a lot of notifications during the workday and discard them as false positives.

Risk-focused analytics warns teams only of the high-risk threats. It alerts your team to manage them with the tools you use for cybersecurity even before they become incidents, such as major breaches of your system.

The analytics that you get are easy to understand, and they should also be followed with actionable tips that can help your team make the best and most relevant security decisions.

Analytics are important after an attack as well. Complete forensic analysis of the attack that covers the exact method, source of the attack, and which data has been lost or shared with the wrong people can help you create a stronger system in the future.

Automatic Halt on Suspicious Behavior

Your cybersecurity tools that analyze and scan your network should automatically react to suspicious behaviors that occur within your system.

They have to contain the attack before it escalates and notify your IT team if they might have to pay attention to suspicious behavior.

This means not allowing people who don’t adhere to the strict authentication rules in your system, blocking any apps and websites that might contain malware, and filtering suspicious emails straight to spam.

In case malware is detected on your devices or your remote employees’ devices, it’s important that it removes and mitigates the malicious activity right away.

The longer you wait to react to cyber threats, the more it costs you to remedy your system following the attack. You might lose your data, your client’s information can get leaked, or you could even lose your business if you’re not financially prepared for the aftermath.

Testing of the Security Points

Continuous security verification is software that tests whether all the protocols that you use for cybersecurity are implemented correctly and if only people with the right credentials have access to your system.

On average, every company has 35 security points — tools and protocols that protect your network from a possible breach and major data loss.

Larger businesses might even have more than that, and IT teams have a hard time keeping track because the various tools they use might have different rules and regulations.

Continuous security verification uses tools such as the Breach and Attack System that test your software (continuously and automatically) against known and new types of cyberattacks.

Besides uncovering vulnerabilities in your system, Breach and Attack can uncover if your team is using the tools they have to manage correctly.

Why do you need to test your system so often?

Your network continually shifts and changes. Therefore, automated and 24/7 testing of your system can help you discover any vulnerabilities early. This makes you one step ahead of hackers, but also gives you peace of mind that your system is secure.

Advantages of Automation in Cybersecurity for Your IT Team

Automation Solutions save a lot of legwork for your IT team and free up their schedule for other pressing tasks.

If your team works long hours, the heavy workload and pressure can easily cause unnecessary mistakes such as them not reacting to threats on time.

They might also fail to notice major vulnerabilities in your system or perceive alerts as false alarms because they’re constantly bombarded with notifications.

For cybersecurity, automation can enable your team a bird’s-eye view of your system, give them detailed analytics that compares the system in real-time, and also test if the security systems you have can hold their own in case of a cyberattack.

Therefore, Security Automation solutions decrease the possibility of having a high-risk flaw in your system that can lead to a cyberattack. It additionally helps your team to delegate tasks in a more efficient way and increase their productivity where it matters the most.

