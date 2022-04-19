Starting Your Own Online Store: Tips for Beginners!

Over the past few years, online shopping has only gotten bigger and more popular. This was especially true during 2020 when the COVID19 pandemic forced us into lockdown and closed down many of our favorite stores, leaving people with little other option than to shop online for things that they might usually go out for. As online shopping is convenient and gives the customer a chance to find items that might not be available elsewhere, along with more deals to shop around for, it is no surprise that it’s quickly becoming a top business option for entrepreneurs.

If you want to start your own online store, here are some tips to keep in mind.

Choose the Right eCommerce Platform

eCommerce is still growing year-over-year and, as a result of this, there are plenty of different platforms and tools to choose from if you want to start your own online shop. eCommerce platforms are designed to be easy for anybody to use and will typically have a selection of templates that you can customize and build on to come up with an online shop that is functional and professional. However, there are lots of different factors to consider when choosing an online shop platform including price, limits, functionality, templates, design tools, customer support, and more.

Consider Getting Professional Help

While you can get started with your online shop by building your own using a template, it’s worth investing in the services of a professional if you want a unique shop that functions well and does everything you need. If you have no web design experience, it can be all too easy to make common mistakes even with the easiest to use eCommerce platforms, so consider working with a professional like a Shopify designer or WooCommerce developer to get your shop set up for more professional results.

Develop a Consistent Brand

With more online shops available than ever before, it’s no surprise that the competition is high. Because of this, it’s important that you put some thought and effort into developing a brand that not only stands out but is also consistent and professional. Brand consistency involves your visual brand such as your logo, fonts, and brand colors, but it’s much more than that, stretching to the tone of voice that you use in your website content, emails, social media, and more. Good brand consistency will help you make your brand more recognizable and ultimately stand out from your competition.

Consider Using Product Videos

If you visit any eCommerce store, product photos are the main feature. So, to make your store stand out and give your users a more immersive look into what you offer, it may be worth considering getting some product videos made. This can have a bigger impact in comparison to product photos alone since it allows customers to see the product in action and get a better look at all the different angles.

Publish Helpful Content

Finally, don’t just focus on your product pages. To stand out in the world of eCommerce, you will need to focus on providing informative and interesting content that gives value to users. You can do this in a range of ways, for example, a business blog where you can provide tips and tricks for getting the most out of your product or working with influencers to provide product reviews on YouTube and social media. You can also ask your customers to sign up for an email newsletter to access even more interesting and helpful stuff about your products and services.

With eCommerce booming, it’s not surprising that many entrepreneurs are considering starting online shops. If this sounds like you, keep these tips in mind for a successful start.

Author & Publisher | Emily Forbes

