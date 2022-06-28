How Does Yubo Protect Young Users and Reassure Parents?

For those who do not know Yubo, it is a French based app available on the App Store and Google Play Store aimed to help young people to socialise and connect with new friends all over the world. Unlike many other apps, Yubo focuses on authenticity and real-time exchanges, leaving behind competition for likes and reactions. Teenagers from the age of 13 and young users can chat, play games, speak a foreign language, share their hobbies and create a new friendship online with all the safety features necessary to feel comfortable.

Yubo verifies the identity of all the users

We understand how worrying it can be sometimes for adults when their children decide to register on a social dating app. Some stories like “The Tinder Swindler” or any other daily news about social networking can give a bad image of this kind of app.

However, that is why Yubo’s creators have decided to make it a priority to strengthen the safety of their users’ profiles. How do we know that 16-year-old Ben is who he says he is? How can you be sure that he actually is 16 years old? How do we know that the profile picture is really his? The answer from Yubo is: by checking from top to bottom the authenticity of the information given to create a profile. Indeed, Yubo has developed a range of tools and innovations to verify that the information given is accurate.

Let’s take a look at all the features Yubo proposes to make parents and teens feel safe regarding profiles!

Face recognition algorithm

Yubo developed an algorithm to ensure the authenticity of the image downloaded to the profile. If the image has been taken from Google images, it will detect it. Moreover, thanks to their in-house age scan algorithm, any photo that does not match the age will be detected and sent to the moderators. Say goodbye to pictures stolen from the internet and say goodbye to liars!

Fake data no longer goes unnoticed

In order to prevent the fraudulent use of personal information, Yubo can detect a fake phone number immediately. The app can also detect when the same user tries to create multiple accounts using the same device or the same phone number. Such safety features on the Yubo app have been developed to make sure that a Yubo profile is authentic and unique.

Analysis of discrepancies: an innovative measure

Even more impressive! Yubo has set up a method to analyse discrepancies between the information given about the profile at registration and the information mentioned in the biography or during exchanges with others. This is both an analysis of concrete information and meanings. Thanks to the specialists behind Yubo, it is possible to detect within a conversation if a user is suspicious. What seems new here is the deep investigation to check the veracity of information. It is no longer a matter of just checking the data at registration, but of analysing the sincerity of the user throughout the Yubo experience. Safety is verified from the beginning to the end.

Collaboration with local authorities

When the user’s safety is at risk, Yubo fully collaborates with local authorities and provides all the information that is necessary. The app also sends data to Law Enforcement quickly and transparently in less than 24 hours so that all the investigation can be done.

Yubo protects live interactions in the app

Thanks to a set of technical and human solutions, Yubo has developed a range of rules to ensure discussions keep respectful between users. Yubo is the first social platform in the world to undertake real-time intervention in online live streams. That is a huge innovative move that allows young people to interact with each other just like in real life. But when many lives start, it is necessary to keep an eye on users and make sure that everyone stays nice.

Yubo checks all the content shared in the app

To do so, Yubo’s algorithms analyse all written and visual contents shared on the social media app. In other words, they analyse the visual (pic and video) content and words contained in live comments and streaming titles. When a content does not meet their standards, the algorithm sends it to the moderation team, available 24/7 all over the world. The human team will then review it and decide what to do.

A pop-up alert in private chat

Anytime teens are about to text private information such as location or phone number to their contact, a pop-up alert will show up on the screen. This will happen when someone types something like “My phone number is…” or “I go to school to…” or “I live in…”, for example. This alert is necessary to warn the young user about the privacy of what they are going to share. The pop-alert will give them the opportunity to delete the messages or send them anyway. In addition to this protective pop-up, Yubo has decided to go further to discourage malicious users. Today, if any of their users attempt to make inappropriate requests in private chat, they will be sent a pop-up alert. Yubo will immediately block that content from being shared. That makes a huge difference!

A network of safety partners

In the aim of reassuring parents even more, let’s talk about some of the safety partners behind Yubo. The app is supported by a safety board made up of international experts, such as: Annie Mullins: IBE, Yubo’s expert child safety advisor John Shehan: Vice-President of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NcMEC) from the US Alex Holmes: Director of the Diana Award – one of the most influential anti-bullying association And even more… In the last few years, Yubo has been developing a range of safety features to ensure the well-being of their users. In response to many challenges, they managed to create safety algorithms to check IDs, verify the content and warn users in many ways.