When Pranks Go Too Far: What to Avoid to Keep Pranks Harmless!

There are various things that people do to make themselves happy and entertained. Some binge-watch their favorite series, while others play video games for hours. Others love to crack jokes, and some love playing pranks.

Pranking people can be lots of fun, both for the prankster and the prank victim, especially if they find practical jokes fun too. However, some pranksters forget one of the essential rules when doing their fun tricks: keep it harmless. Some pranks go too far and can emotionally damage or even physically hurt the victims. To ensure that everyone has a fun time, it’s important to remember to keep the pranks safe and lighthearted for everyone. Here is a list of pranks that might go too far and which you should avoid doing.

Physical pranks that can cause injury

As mentioned, pranks are supposed to be harmless, so anything that can put your victim or even you at risk shouldn’t be tried. You might want to copy some gags on social media platforms like TikTok, where pranksters find ways to push unsuspecting friends into the swimming pool or have them running to you only to trip them along the way.

They may appear funny to you, but it certainly isn’t fun for them, especially if they get hurt while you do the prank. So don’t risk having to bring them to the hospital or anything worse, and stick to harmless fun when you make your practical jokes.

Pranks that can hurt someone mentally

A good prank can mind-boggle someone for a short period and make them laugh afterward. But some pranks are just downright mean and can actually harm someone’s mental wellbeing.

Similar to how you shouldn’t try pranks that can physically hurt someone, you should stay away from ones that can mentally hurt them too. Don’t harass or bully someone at the expense of a joke. Also, if you know that someone’s struggling mentally, don’t take advantage of this knowledge and put them in an uncomfortable situation. These pranks are not funny at all and might even affect them in the long run.

Emergency-related pranks

You also shouldn’t do pranks calls to emergency hotlines or fake emergencies. It’s not funny at all to call the cops to your house for no reason at all. This wastes the time of emergency responders and might even prevent them from responding to real emergencies. The same goes for your friends or relatives. Don’t call your friend telling them that you got into an accident just for them to come to your house and discover that you’re just laughing while sitting on your couch.

If you think you can get away by using prank dialer apps, you might be thinking, “can prank dialers be traced?” The answer is technically no. However, they might find information about you if you get in trouble by doing something illegal, like calling the cops for a prank. So keep yourself out of trouble by avoiding these types of prank calls altogether.

Illegal pranks

Similar to the previous one, you definitely shouldn’t do any pranks that are against the law. This isn’t limited to prank calls only. You should understand the boundary between fun pranks that everyone can get a laugh from and gags that will get you in trouble. For example, if you’re planning a school prank, make sure that the prank does not go against any school or state rules. Don’t vandalize school walls and don’t destroy school property.

The same goes when making jokes or pulling tricks in your workplace. For example, security personnel isn’t supposed to make jokes or pretend to arrest people. Doing something against your workplace’s rules might even make your company or organization look bad, and you could lose your job.

These pranks can get you in big trouble and will certainly not make anyone have a good laugh. So keep your practical jokes and tricks safe and legal.

Pranks that ruin relationships

You might think putting a small dent in a friendship or romantic relationship is fine if you reveal that it’s a prank. However, you won’t know how far these pranks can go and how the victims would react. Instead of making your prank victims share a laugh with you, you might end up permanently destroying their relationship. For example, making it seem like a guy is cheating on his girlfriend is a big no. Think about it; you wouldn’t want this to happen to you, so don’t try it on someone else.

Pranks that overstep the boundaries of strangers

You’ll find lots of videos where people play pranks on strangers. However, just because these videos are famous doesn’t mean they’re supposed to be done. Some pranks are funny and can give them a good laugh. However, when you try pranks that involve touching or harming strangers, you should think twice about doing them.

For example, you should never try walking up to someone and touching them anywhere without their consent. Not only will this make them highly uncomfortable, but this could also get you in trouble with the law if they decide to report you and press charges.

Pranks that involve losing things or money

Nope. Destroying your friend’s phone isn’t funny at all. If you’ve ever been inspired by seeing videos where people go to lengths to try and break their prank victims’ stuff, just don’t do it. It’s not easy for someone to buy particular objects, and some of them might even have significant value. So don’t put your friendship to the test by doing something like that.

Also, don’t do pranks that can make people lose money. For example, don’t buy multiple dishes from a restaurant, say you’ll be paying for them when delivered, and not pay for them. Similarly, don’t send them to a different person’s house without the receiver knowing and asking them to pay for it. Messing around with people’s funds isn’t as harmless as some think.

Remember to keep your pranks harmless

The bottom line is when you’re doing pranks, remember to keep them harmless, both for you and the prank victim. Pranks are supposed to be fun for both parties; sometimes, even the simplest ones can be the funniest. So share a good laugh with your friends and family and stay out of trouble.

Author & Publisher | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- EmilyForbes69@gmail.com