With Apple’s market cap reaching $2.538 trillion as of September 2022, one would expect its R&D efforts to be progressing at a downright breakneck pace. However, that isn’t really their philosophy right now, with Apple focusing on perfecting their current products and upgrading only incrementally. This is due to a number of reasons which allows Apple products to retain their value even years after release. That being said, they’re still rolling out remarkable innovations that will have a profound effect on the face of tech as we know it. Let’s take a look at some of the most prominent ones.

With VR and AR tech having matured to the point that multiple companies are competing for a share of the goggles market, tech fans have been wondering when Apple is going to put forward its own entry into the sector. But rumors of a Google Glass-esque headset in the works have been increasing in the past few months, with an announcement about this long-awaited device expected to be made soon. Apple circles and general tech enthusiast circles alike hum with excitement as to the speculated features and innovations that Apple’s combination AR/VR glasses will bring to the table.

Apple’s new device is expected to be equipped with lightning-fast wireless networking capabilities for a smoother experience than its peers. This allows for high-definition streaming, which could hint at a cloud gaming angle. It will also make use of LIDAR instead of image recognition tech to detect gestures and other AR interactions, however it does seem like it will incorporate cameras for other uses. Information floating online suggests that the glasses are more inclined towards VR than AR, but will have powerful AR capabilities nonetheless. These include directions and location info from Apple Maps, provide accessibility by enlarging and translating text, and other novel functions. It would seem that Apple is building up the device to be what Google Glass could not.

Apple’s most affordable line of iPhones is rolling out another strong contender, made more powerful than ever with the new A15 processor. Rumors have it that the phone can even be upgraded to use the A16 Bionic chip instead of the A15. It’s also been beefed up with a much more potent battery and enhanced 5G capabilities. The SE line will also gain face ID, a 12 MP + 12 MP camera, 10 MP front camera, and possibly a few other features that will be revealed with time. These performance and functionality improvements are also likely to smooth over previous inconveniences and make it much easier to accomplish mundane tasks. Things such as taking numerous clicks to disconnect your iPhone from Mac are likely to be made much simpler with the coming of new technology. This will be due to more advanced OS updates being possible, thanks to the improved hardware.

Along with all of these elevated features come with an increase in form factor to fit everything in. The SE4 will move away from the miniature size that people have come to expect from the SE line and will instead be sized similarly to the iPhone XR, at 150.9 mm tall x 75.7 mm x 8.3 mm with a 6.1-inch, 1792 x 828 pixel display. Given everything that’s speculated to go into the SE4, it’s even been touted as an iPhone XR clone. It’s also likely that it would come with a heftier price tag, even after the price increase that came with the SE3. While the vast majority of these features have existed for higher-tier devices for some time now, the innovation here is the fact that Apple’s manufacturing methods have become efficient enough to bring them down to more affordable product lines. Albeit, that comes at the cost of raising the price points of said affordable product lines.

Mac Studio is a new line of Apple products that seems to be intended to bridge the gap between the Mac Pro and the Mac Mini. The target market for the Studio is, as the name would suggest, creatives. This primarily includes photographers and video editors, but it has much to offer to app developers as well. In terms of look and form factor, it’s been described as an enlarged Mac Mini. It’s also been a test-bed for new sustainability efforts, reportedly being composed of 80 percent recycled aluminum.

Being the first generation of its line, the incoming Mac Studio is going to be fitted with the M1 Max or Ultra to start, with M2 and later chips to be introduced in subsequent models. Coupled with 256GB of unified memory, the Mac Studio is expected to be up to 60 percent more powerful than the Mac Pro. The display is also a sight better than its contemporaries in Apple’s roster, coming in at 27 inches with 5K capability. All of that at a much lower price point compared to the Mac Pro, starting at $1,999.

Keep in mind that information on these innovations is not set in stone. Right now we mostly have rumors to go on, and Apple might make different design decisions than initially reported. But if the company’s track record and statement on their current design philosophy is to be believed, then these speculated features are likely going to be accurate.

