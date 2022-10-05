How To Keep Your Checking Account Safe When Using Check Books!

Checking and saving accounts are the most popular in the US. According to the FDIC, 76.2% of all accounts are checking and saving accounts. However, online banking and credit have caused a decrease in the use of checks to operate a checking account.

That said, checks are still used as a form of payment, for example, when paying rent. Therefore, you may want to take measures to ensure your checking account is safe from theft and the checkbook safe from damage.

Here are four tips to protect your checking account. Let’s get started.

Use Secure Means To Send Checks

If you use a checkbook, you may often need to send checks. Opt for a public mailbox or registered US Postal Services to send checks. Ensure that you use a secure envelope with a seal. Alternatively, send checks with a book to keep them invisible.

Keep Checkbooks Safe From Theft Or Damage

Always keep your checkbooks in a secure location, away from prying eyes. For example, if you travel around with your checkbook, ensure not to leave it in your vehicle. It would be best if you also destroyed old checkbooks to prevent anyone from copying your signature or sensitive information. Shredding is the best way to destroy old checkbooks.

Invest in quality checkbook covers for your checkbooks to prevent damage. It might be quite inconvenient if your checkbook gets damaged by water, oil, or pests, and you have to get a new one. Checkbook covers offer more than safety; they provide aesthetic appeal.

Avoid Giving Personal Information When Possible

Checks require you to fill in personal information such as addresses and account numbers. Before your checkbook is out, limit as much personal information as possible. For example, if it is unnecessary, your check should not include a private phone number, driver’s license, or Social Security number.

Monitor And Reconcile Your Checkbook Regularly

One of the most notable benefits of checkbooks is traceability . While online transactions offer convenience, sometimes it is easy to forget your payments. You can improve account security by regularly monitoring and reconciling your checkbook. Since it is easy to follow each payment, you can be sure where your payment goes.

It is essential to protect your checking account, especially if you use checkbooks. Therefore, you should get hard checkbook covers. You might even go the extra mile and customize one. Which of the above four tips do you need to apply to keep your checking account safe?

Author & Publisher | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- EmilyForbes69@gmail.com