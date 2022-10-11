4 Ways Technology Can Boost Your Business!

Modern business moves fast, and with growing technology trends, it may seem challenging to keep up with the latest updates. The good news is it can be easy to keep up with new technology because the technology you do use can make upgrading and adopting improvements easier.

You’re probably familiar with the ubiquitous office printer and scanner, or newer renovations like desktop scanners such as scanners de bureau. Here are four other technologies you can use to boost your business productivity.

1. Speed Up Processes With the Cloud

Utilizing cloud technology can speed up all your processes and help save your data from getting lost if you experience hardware crashes. Automatic backups are imperative for any business that works with data or files; individual employees could misplace a file, an update might fail to save, or you might need to grab a presentation while on the go — if your work is on a cloud platform, you don’t need to worry about any of that. It’s easy to grab what you need from anywhere, and you can breathe a sigh of relief that the latest version of your work is saved on the cloud if something happens to your computer.

2. Use Digital Signage

If you have a lot of information to convey, consider digital signage options. The upfront costs for the hardware — such as monitors, TVs, digital billboards, and digital signs — can vastly outweigh the printing costs in the long run, plus it’s better for the environment and reduces the company’s carbon footprint. Plus, if there are changes — or typos — then a print run would need to be re-printed, which is costly and wastes resources. With digital signage, making changes or corrections is as easy as editing the digital file. No wasted paper is needed.

3. Improve Team Communications

When you have more than a few employees, group communication can get complicated, especially if your team also includes remote employees. Not everything can be an email, which is an asynchronous communication method, meaning it’s not in real-time. And not everything needs to be a phone call or Zoom meeting.

That’s where team communication platforms like Slack or Teams can be extremely beneficial for your business. Apps that can be used on multiple devices, like computers and phones simultaneously, and which have chat features as well as video or voice options, allow team members to communicate effortlessly. This is good news for productivity and business growth!

4. Offer Better Customer Service

Using specialized apps or platforms for improving customer service can benefit your business by giving your employees tools to handle complaints, questions, and offer great service so your clients keep coming back.

In addition, automating many aspects of the customer service side of your business can improve wait times for customers, answer common questions with automated emails or integrate a chatbot, and track service issues to implement improvements.

Technology constantly improves and changes, and adapting your business to utilize the newest tools can help you grow and thrive in your sector.

Author & Publisher | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- EmilyForbes69@gmail.com