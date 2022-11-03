World Digital Preservation Day – Nov. 3rd!

World Digital Preservation Day (WDPD) is held on the first Thursday of every November. In honor of the day, the World Digital Preservation Coalition stated, “The DPC invites all data creators, curators and consumers from around the world to celebrate digital preservation by participating in a whole day dedicated to all of the benefits and opportunities enabled by the hard work of our dynamic and collaborative community. Continuing the theme ‘Data For All, For Good, Forever’ from another celebration – iPres 2022 – World Digital Preservation Day is an opportunity to showcase how digital preservation enables ‘digits to flourish.’”

Whether it is electronic health records, financial statements, HR documentation, architectural blueprints, retail buying trends reports, or movies and other entertainment content, as well as classified government documents (and the list goes on) – the critical importance of preserving digital data spans virtually every industry, around the world.

Should you be writing on this topic, may I offer the following thoughts from Steve Santamaria, CEO of Folio Photonics (https://foliophotonics.com/) – also pictured above:

“Digital data is the world’s most valuable resource and the storage, protection and preservation of this resource is crucial. Not only business, but a society’s advancement depends upon the ability to preserve, access, and analyze historical data. When our historical data is lost, we suffer. This is why we saw the Spanish friars burn nearly every book that existed in the pre-Columbian Mayan civilization during their conquest. Once data is lost, there is no way to determine how much value has been irrevocably lost.

Data preservation can be done several ways, but at its core it is a combination of the technology, organizational management, and proper resource planning. While data storage technology is only one aspect of the ongoing process known as preservation, it still plays a vital role. Having the appropriate data storage technology at the center of your preservation strategy is critical to ensure your data’s safety. Storage that is highly reliable, long-lived, easily accessible, and cost-efficient is crucial to any data preservation strategy. We have yet to see an ideal storage technology developed that strikes the right balance between these vectors. However, new technologies such as next-generation tape storage, advanced optical storage, and DNA storage are all currently being developed to sit at the center of data preservation strategies around the globe.”

Author & Publisher | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- EmilyForbes69@gmail.com