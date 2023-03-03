Recording Tips, Tricks, and Fun Props That Will Make Your Video Tutorials Engaging!

The Secret Tips to Making Your Video Tutorials Engaging

A video tutorial is a great way to help your customers and clients get the most out of your product. It is a great way to share your knowledge with an audience. If you’re a business owner or marketer, you know that video is an essential part of any marketing strategy. With video tutorial videos, demonstrating a new feature or teaching someone how to complete a task can be done easily.

Videos have been proven for years as a great way at engaging viewers. Posting your tutorial videos on your site keeps your audience staying longer and leads them more likely to buy from you. That makes it important that the video tutorial you are to record is really catchy and engaging to viewers. Aside from that, your video content should easy to follow for viewers. But how do you do that?

Digital marketers and content creators are trying hard to know the secret to create a video tutorial that is really engaging but has fewer selling purposes. One of the biggest secret tips that they already know is how to make the best use of a screen recorder tool. There are a lot of best free screen recorders on the web, so it is important you know which one suits you best.

And now, we are ready to reveal to you the other tips, tricks, and fun props that you need to make a video that your audience really needs. Keep reading and found out the guide that you can use for your next video.

The Tricks, and Fun Props You Need For Your Video

If you’re like me, you’re probably sitting in front of your computer right now, wondering why your video tutorials aren’t converting.

You might be asking, “What can I do to make my video tutorials more engaging?”

The answer is, “You need to have some tricks and fun props.”

The truth is that there are many factors that contribute to a successful video tutorial. But two of the most important are administering some tricks and using the right props in your videos.

Tricks You Need to Syndicate For Your Next Tutorial Video

Aside from having a good script, you need to have some tricks that actually work to get your video tutorials off the ground. Listed below are a few of the tricks that you can start working on:

Use Screen Capture Software

One of the best ways to create a tutorial video is to use screen recorder software to record your computer screen. Screen recorder software is available for both Mac and PC computers and will allow you to record everything that happens on your computer screen while you narrate.

Screen capture software allows you to take full control of how you want your video to look. If you want to add text or graphics to your video, it’s easy with this type of software. You’ll also be able to edit any mistakes from the recording so that it looks professional. If you think a guide could help you with finishing the task easily, there are how to screen record on Windows guide that you can rely on.

Remove Unwanted Backgrounds

It’s not uncommon for people to start recording their screencasts only to realize that there’s something distracting behind them (e.g., clutter on their desks). While this may not seem like an immediate problem at first glance, when it comes time for editing those videos together into something more cohesive, this small detail could make all the difference. Editing software makes it easy to remove any unwanted background details and leave only the content of your video on display. Make sure to use a reliable tool that could remove the unwanted backgrounds on your video.

Add an Intro and Outro

When you’re recording a video tutorial, you may be tempted to just dive right into the content. However, if you skip over the introduction and conclusion, you’re missing out on two opportunities to engage your audience. The intro and outro are two great ways to start and end your video tutorials in an engaging way.

An intro is the first few seconds of your video before you start talking. The purpose of an intro is to give context to what will happen next — and it’s especially helpful if you’re going to be showing something or explaining something visually (like how to use the software).

An outro is similar, but it’s at the end of your video. It gives context for what happened in the video and can offer links to more information or resources if needed.

Record Voiceovers for Your Videos

Voiceovers are an easy way to add an extra layer of personality to your videos. They can be used in many ways such as to introduce the video, discuss the topic at hand and provide context for what you’ll be demonstrating, provide a call to action (e.g., “subscribe now”), and provide a conclusion or wrap up after the main content has been delivered. Another good reason for having voiceovers is that they can help draw viewers into your content by providing an easy-to-follow narrative; even if they don’t understand everything about what they’re watching, they’ll still be able to follow along easily because someone is telling them what’s going on!

Use Different Fun Props To Make Your Video Engaging To Audience

Another tip to make your video engaging to the audience is the use of fun props. Using props in your videos is a great way to bring them to life. You don’t have to spend a lot of money on props, either. You can find plenty of cheap ones on Amazon, eBay, or Etsy. It makes the experience more interactive and helps keep people engaged in the content. But did you know that there are two main types of props?

First is the type of props that help explain the subject matter. For example, if you’re talking about how to use a phone or computer, it helps to show the audience what it looks like and how it works. This is especially true if your audience doesn’t know much about technology.

Lastly, the props that make your tutorial more fun or entertaining. Videos are a great medium for storytelling, so if you want to tell a story about how something works or how to do something, adding some fun props can make it more interesting for the audience.

Keep on reading and learn the fun props that will keep your viewers from getting bored or distracted.

Background Music

Background music can be used to create a more professional and engaging element for your video tutorial. You can use royalty-free music from sites such as YouTube and iStockPhoto, or you can purchase music from sites like AudioJungle. If you are using royalty-free music, make sure that it is not copyrighted by another artist. If you have questions about whether or not you can use an artist’s work, contact them directly before posting your video on the internet or putting it in your e-book or product.

Real-Life Objects

Showing real-life objects in your videos makes them more relatable and engaging for your audience. Not only does this make them easy to follow along with, but it also adds a level of authenticity to them that plain text or voiceover just can’t match.



Make sure that the objects you use are relevant to the topic at hand — for example if you’re talking about how long it takes for something to cook, show an egg timer or microwave timer instead of just saying “20 minutes.” Or if you show someone how to do something with an actual object, they’ll be able to see exactly what you mean and understand much faster than if you were just showing them screenshots alone.

Foods or Candies

There are many ways to make your videos more engaging. One of the best ways is by using fun props or food. If you love cooking or baking, one of the most effective ways to attract people to your channel is by making tutorials using easy-to-do recipes. If you have a passion for photography, then why not use your own photos? These are just some examples of how you can use food or candy as a fun prop in your video tutorials.

Flip chart

A flip chart is a great way to keep track of information while recording a video tutorial. For example, if you’re explaining how to use an app or program, you can write down step-by-step instructions on the flip chart and show them on camera as you go along. This will help keep viewers engaged during long videos and explain things in more detail than just talking about it would allow for.

Stickers and markers

Stickers can be a great way to make your video tutorials more engaging. They’re colorful and fun, and they can help add some humor or personality to the video as well.



When adding stickers to your videos, it’s important that they don’t detract from the message of the tutorial itself. Make sure they don’t cover up important information or distract from what you’re trying to teach people in your video.

Post-it notes, pens, and paper clips

One of the easiest ways to make sure your viewers are engaged is by having them participate. One simple way to do this is by placing post-it notes or pens on the screen for the viewer to use during the tutorial. This will keep them engaged because they feel like they’re part of the process, rather than just watching from afar.

Fun toys (like Legos)

Legos and other toys are great props because they’re colorful, they’re interesting, and they’ll keep your viewers engaged. Just be sure that the toys don’t distract from what you’re trying to say. If possible, try practicing in front of a mirror so you can see how the toys look on camera.

Start Creating Tutorial Videos Now!

When people watch a tutorial, they want to know what it’s like for the person who made it. If you could sit down with your viewers and talk about your favorite projects, what would they be? What are some of your favorite tools? What do you love most about crafting?

The more you enjoy what you’re doing, the more likely they are to engage with your content and continue watching. If you don’t think it’s possible to enjoy yourself while making videos, then consider this: even if it feels like work at first, after a while you might find yourself looking forward to recording sessions!

Author & Publisher | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- EmilyForbes69@gmail.com